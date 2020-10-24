Adyen’s (ADYEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €847.00 ($996.47).

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.