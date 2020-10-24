AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of AVAV opened at $77.51 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

