Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,205 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.44% of Afya worth $35,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Afya by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,916,000 after buying an additional 528,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Afya by 66.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,244,000 after buying an additional 743,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Afya by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after buying an additional 179,749 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Afya by 16.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 816,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 113,828 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Afya by 747.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 675,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

