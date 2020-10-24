Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $261.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.42. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

