Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.69.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.00. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$52.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.73) by C($2.55). The business had revenue of C$527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$412.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -1.6284581 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

