Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AF. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.53 ($5.33).

Shares of Air France KLM stock opened at €3.29 ($3.87) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.04. Air France KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

