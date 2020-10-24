Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,024 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $197,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $294.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.66. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $310.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

