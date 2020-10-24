Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $29.88 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,861. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

