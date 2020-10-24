Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

