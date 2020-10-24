Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.02 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 74.03% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Align Technology stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.66. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $470.43.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.07.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

