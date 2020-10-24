Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Purchases C$66,031.62 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Alex Miller purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,031.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,396.84.

Alex Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Alex Miller bought 500 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,264.77.

On Friday, October 2nd, Alex Miller purchased 200 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.73 per share, with a total value of C$9,145.36.

Shares of TSE ATD.A opened at C$43.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.13. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 52 week low of C$30.57 and a 52 week high of C$47.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

