Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$50.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.30.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$43.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$30.40 and a 52 week high of C$47.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

