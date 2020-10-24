Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$50.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.30.

ATD.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$43.05 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$30.40 and a 52 week high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

