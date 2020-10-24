Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-4.80 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.75-4.80 EPS.

ALLE stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

