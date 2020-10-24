Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARLP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of ARLP opened at $3.12 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $348.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.