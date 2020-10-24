AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

NYSE AB opened at $31.55 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 96.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BofA Securities raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

