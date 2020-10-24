Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s 5th Largest Position

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,585 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $677,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,508.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,448.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

