Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,714.70.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,514.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,452.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.