Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

