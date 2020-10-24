Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) versus Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Head-To-Head Review

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assured Guaranty has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ambac Financial Group and Assured Guaranty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Assured Guaranty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Assured Guaranty has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.83%. Given Assured Guaranty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Assured Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group N/A -22.42% -2.30% Assured Guaranty 34.43% 4.85% 2.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Assured Guaranty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $496.00 million 1.25 -$216.00 million N/A N/A Assured Guaranty $963.00 million 2.46 $402.00 million N/A N/A

Assured Guaranty has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats Ambac Financial Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. The company insures and reinsures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state, governmental authorities, or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. It also insures and reinsures various types of the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, renewable energy, and other public finance bonds; non-U.S. public finance obligations comprising regulated utilities, infrastructure finance, sovereign and sub-sovereign, renewable energy bonds, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations; and the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including residential mortgage-backed securities, insurance securitization obligations, consumer receivables securities, pooled corporate obligations, financial products, and other structured finance securities. In addition, the company provides asset management services comprising investment advisory services, including management of collateralized loan obligations and opportunity funds to outside investors. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

