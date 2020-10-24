AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.46.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.87.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The company had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,028,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,662,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,280,000 after acquiring an additional 379,877 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 818.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 173,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 58.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

