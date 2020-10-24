American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

