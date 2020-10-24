American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Raised by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $237.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.08.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

