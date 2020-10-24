American Well Corp’s (NASDAQ:AMWL) Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 27th

American Well’s (NASDAQ:AMWL) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 27th. American Well had issued 41,222,222 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $741,999,996 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. American Well has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,820,000.

