American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ AMWL opened at $32.52 on Friday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $14,820,000.

American Well Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

