Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lessened by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $44,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

