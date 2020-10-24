Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.62. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Axos Financial by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 483.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

