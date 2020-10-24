Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

