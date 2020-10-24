Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Announce $4.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.40 and the lowest is $3.65. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $17.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $23.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.11.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $250.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.96. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $288.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

