Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Netflix also reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $9.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.70, for a total transaction of $9,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a one year low of $268.80 and a one year high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.99.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.