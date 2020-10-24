Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 463,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

