Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Earnings of $4.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report earnings per share of $4.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.40 and the lowest is $3.65. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $17.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $23.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $93,367.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after buying an additional 70,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 285,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 52,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,328,000.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $250.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $288.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

