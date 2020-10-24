Analysts Set Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Price Target at $31.00

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

FREQ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $739.20 million and a P/E ratio of -17.30.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $103,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,402.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,234 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $174,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

