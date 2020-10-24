Analysts Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) PT at €9.41

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.41 ($11.07).

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.88 ($10.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.83. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of €13.70 ($16.12).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

