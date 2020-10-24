Analysts Set Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Target Price at $11.10

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pampa Energía from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at about $7,247,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 23.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $738.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.05 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

