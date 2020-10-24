Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT at $70.50

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE SJW opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

