Analysts Set Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Price Target at $23.75

Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In other Xperi news, Director Christopher A. Seams acquired 6,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $80,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,291 shares in the company, valued at $840,305.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Armaly acquired 2,132 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 171,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Xperi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 67.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 119.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

