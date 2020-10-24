ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $80.87.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $48.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

