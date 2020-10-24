ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $46.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $48.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $307,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at $710,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.