Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Aperam to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Aperam from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

APEMY opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $900.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.45 million. Aperam had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

