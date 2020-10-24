Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AINV. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of AINV opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $542.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 28.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 504.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

