Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $6,830,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 180.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

