Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCH. ValuEngine lowered Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

NYSE ARCH opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $563.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. Arch Resources has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $86.50.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post -7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,616.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.