Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $52.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACA. 140166 lifted their price target on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE ACA opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.30 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $4,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 492.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $1,712,000.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

