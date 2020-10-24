Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) PT Lowered to $6.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

NYSE:ASC opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.11. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 600.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.