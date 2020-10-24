argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $272.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.59.

ARGX stock opened at $250.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.85. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $284.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,129,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

