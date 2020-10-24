argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.59.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $250.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.85. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). Sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,593,000 after acquiring an additional 426,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in argenx by 840.0% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,858,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in argenx by 1,460.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 2,157.6% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after buying an additional 134,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,737,000 after buying an additional 100,414 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

