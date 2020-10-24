argenx’s (ARGX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.59.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $250.42 on Friday. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.85.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in argenx by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

