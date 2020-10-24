Argus Upgrades DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to “Buy”

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

NYSE:DTE opened at $125.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in DTE Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,683,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

