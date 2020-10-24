Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) vs. Stanley Furniture (NYSE:STLY) Critical Survey

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) and Stanley Furniture (OTCMKTS:STLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and Stanley Furniture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment $123.48 million 0.77 $13.74 million $0.89 3.07 Stanley Furniture $45.18 million 0.20 $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Arlington Asset Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Stanley Furniture.

Volatility and Risk

Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stanley Furniture has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arlington Asset Investment and Stanley Furniture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Stanley Furniture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Stanley Furniture shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Stanley Furniture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and Stanley Furniture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment -73.00% 9.28% 0.79% Stanley Furniture N/A 3.31% 3.23%

Summary

Arlington Asset Investment beats Stanley Furniture on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

About Stanley Furniture

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world. The Company’s products are marketed under the Stanley Furniture brand, but also under sub-brands, including Coastal Living and Stone & Leigh. The Company’s products are marketed as wood residential home furnishings and include a range of offerings for the home, including dining, bedroom, living room, home office, home entertainment, accent items, and nursery and youth furniture. The Company provides products in a range of wood species and finishes. The Company’s product is sourced from independently owned factories in Southeast Asia, primarily in Vietnam.

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.